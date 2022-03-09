PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,332 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in PagerDuty by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,846,000 after purchasing an additional 669,487 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PagerDuty by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,835,000 after purchasing an additional 129,465 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,259,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,179,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,860,000 after buying an additional 492,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after buying an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PD opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average is $37.56. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.17.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

PD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.04.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $44,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,357 shares of company stock worth $7,701,610. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

