Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Panasonic in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS PCRFY opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.56. Panasonic has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Panasonic had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Panasonic will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

