Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $94.17 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $80.45 and a 1-year high of $140.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,708.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.18.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.09%. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -7,000.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 90.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 13.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter worth about $3,891,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 108.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 1.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

