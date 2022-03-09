Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FNA. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, began coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of NYSE FNA traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,636. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Paragon 28 has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $25.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

