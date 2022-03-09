Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. started coverage on Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Paragon 28 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NYSE:FNA opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76. Paragon 28 has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,541,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,076,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

