Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of PGRE opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -115.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $184.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -311.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

