Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

PKOH has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Park-Ohio from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $194.67 million, a PE ratio of -118.85 and a beta of 1.20. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $41.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -384.62%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 328.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 32,851 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 812,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,728,000 after acquiring an additional 26,771 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 716,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 171.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 16,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.