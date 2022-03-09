PARSIQ Price Tops $0.24 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000568 BTC on major exchanges. PARSIQ has a market cap of $34.79 million and $730,430.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.23 or 0.00284027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004204 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $483.31 or 0.01161073 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 147,003,483 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

