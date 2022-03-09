Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,974,274,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829,447 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,253,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,101,000 after acquiring an additional 906,145 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,622,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,650,000 after acquiring an additional 212,211 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,562,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,548,000 after acquiring an additional 327,919 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

Shares of BAM opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day moving average is $56.99. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.