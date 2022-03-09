Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys New Shares in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.15% of Puma Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 427.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $72,971.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 38,023 shares of company stock valued at $118,106 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 249.54% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $55.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.45.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

