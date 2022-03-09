Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $146,000 Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 1.08% of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 50.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 300.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 30,830 shares during the period.

Shares of YMAR stock opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.66. FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $21.44.

