Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $147,000 Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,269 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.76.

Shares of TMUS opened at $119.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.