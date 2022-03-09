Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stock Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 116.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,546,000 after purchasing an additional 88,966 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in shares of Universal in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,942,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,146,000 after purchasing an additional 61,196 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Universal in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,226,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $55.55 on Wednesday. Universal Co. has a one year low of $46.24 and a one year high of $60.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.73 and a 200 day moving average of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Universal’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

Universal Profile

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

