Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XTN. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,076,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,858,000 after purchasing an additional 50,047 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XTN opened at $81.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.55. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.95.

