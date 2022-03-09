Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $627,000.

SVAL opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.21.

