Paul D. Hinnenkamp Sells 5,000 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Stock

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total transaction of $559,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
ETR opened at $109.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.21. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $89.06 and a twelve month high of $115.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.62.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.33.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,911,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,571 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,213,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,263,219,000 after purchasing an additional 84,065 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,409 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,558,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,762,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
