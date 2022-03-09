PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Lowered by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 55,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in PayPal by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 487,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,948,000 after purchasing an additional 162,988 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $94.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.29.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 and sold 54,994 shares worth $6,516,088. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

