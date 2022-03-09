PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) SVP Connor Thomas L. O Sells 37,999 Shares

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 2.50. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38.
PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.
PBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.
PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.
