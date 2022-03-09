PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) SVP Connor Thomas L. O Sells 37,999 Shares

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 2.50. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 242.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

