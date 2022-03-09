Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading Down 10.4%

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) fell 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.45 and last traded at $23.60. 532,335 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 8,722,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BTU shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 16,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $196,213.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul V. Richard sold 11,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $131,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,826 shares of company stock valued at $599,007. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $740,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,377,741 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $79,538,000 after purchasing an additional 393,202 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,147,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 248.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,025,725 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,838 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.