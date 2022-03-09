Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.150-$-0.110 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PEB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

NYSE PEB traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $22.83. 64,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,411. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.71. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.22%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $184,223.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,625 shares of company stock valued at $738,807 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

