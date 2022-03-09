Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.66

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.66 and last traded at $36.62, with a volume of 21964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.94.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 126.11%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

