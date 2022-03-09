Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,226 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.85% of Perdoceo Education worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,677,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,126,000 after purchasing an additional 365,194 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,208,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 53,014 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,642,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 77,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,455,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,134,000 after acquiring an additional 82,288 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

PRDO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 16,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $173,644.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $172,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,087 shares of company stock valued at $816,063 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.92. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $159.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 15.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Perdoceo Education (Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.