Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $238.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pernod Ricard from €233.00 ($253.26) to €243.00 ($264.13) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Pernod Ricard from €245.00 ($266.30) to €256.00 ($278.26) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pernod Ricard from €200.00 ($217.39) to €215.00 ($233.70) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock remained flat at $$47.12 on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $47.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.19.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

