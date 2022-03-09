PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.00

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 44 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 42.40 ($0.56), with a volume of 2130461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.52).

PTAL has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.59) price target on shares of PetroTal in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.59) price target on shares of PetroTal in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 33.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 24.78. The company has a market cap of £337.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00.

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the MaraÃ±Ã³n Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

