Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

PEYUF has been the subject of several analyst reports. upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $9.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0392 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

