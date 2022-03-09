Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

NYSE:PFE traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.02. The company had a trading volume of 842,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,763,105. The company has a market capitalization of $275.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.52.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

