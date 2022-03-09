PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,055 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 47.2% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.2% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,514,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,936,000 after purchasing an additional 630,331 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth $243,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 35.6% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 187,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 49,227 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth $140,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PG&E stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PCG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $17.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

