PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.38

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.38 and last traded at C$6.20, with a volume of 137360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$298.91 million and a PE ratio of 14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68.

In related news, Senior Officer Craig Brown sold 45,900 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.56, for a total value of C$209,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,537 shares in the company, valued at C$1,124,208.72. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,391 shares of company stock valued at $287,919.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

