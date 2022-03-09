Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.88.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

In related news, CFO Michael D. White sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $94,489.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bruce Czachor bought 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.49 per share, with a total value of $99,530.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,933 shares of company stock valued at $333,980 and sold 9,685 shares valued at $512,591. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 337.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,446 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 234,924 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,450 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. 15.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLL traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.18. 488,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,384. Piedmont Lithium has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $88.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.20.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.21). Analysts anticipate that Piedmont Lithium will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

