PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.3% over the last three years.
PMF stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
