PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMF)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.3% over the last three years.

PMF stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 20,609 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Dividend History for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF)

