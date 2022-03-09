PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.3% over the last three years.

PMF stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 20,609 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

