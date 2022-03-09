Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,230,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the January 31st total of 22,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $146,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,666,115.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,877 shares of company stock valued at $12,557,858 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $617,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $92,000.

Shares of PINS stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.19. 324,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,643,658. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $88.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.08.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Pinterest from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.84.

Pinterest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.