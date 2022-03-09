Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mosaic in a report released on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.57. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mosaic’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.87 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MOS. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

Mosaic stock opened at $58.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $64.71.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 380.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Mosaic by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 10.51%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

