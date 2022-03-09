PKG Token (PKG) Market Cap Hits $68,888.10

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. One PKG Token coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PKG Token has a total market cap of $68,888.10 and $2,218.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PKG Token has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00042169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,728.75 or 0.06458140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,140.11 or 0.99733279 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00041464 BTC.

PKG Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

Buying and Selling PKG Token

