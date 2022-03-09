Playcent (PCNT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $55,948.00

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. Playcent has a market capitalization of $798,425.58 and approximately $55,948.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Playcent has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00033149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00102000 BTC.

PCNT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,341,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

