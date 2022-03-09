Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.50.

PLYM opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average is $26.82. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $32.37. The company has a market capitalization of $983.74 million, a PE ratio of -28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -89.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 177,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 17,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 18.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after acquiring an additional 70,835 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 108,870.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT (Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.