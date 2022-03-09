Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.50.

PLYM opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average is $26.82. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $32.37. The company has a market capitalization of $983.74 million, a PE ratio of -28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -89.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 177,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 17,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 18.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after acquiring an additional 70,835 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 108,870.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT (Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.