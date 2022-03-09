PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.600-$2.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.

PNM stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.72. The stock had a trading volume of 200,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,507. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.39. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 61.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 528.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after acquiring an additional 730,636 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $769,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

