Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) Insider Robert Kyprianou Buys 17,290 Shares of Stock

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Get Rating) insider Robert Kyprianou purchased 17,290 shares of Polar Capital Global Financials Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of £25,070.50 ($32,849.19).

PCFT opened at GBX 144 ($1.89) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 174.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 171.65. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 123.80 ($1.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 185.40 ($2.43). The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company has a market cap of £473.48 million and a P/E ratio of 2.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

