Polianta Ltd Grows Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 15,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 53.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM stock traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $27.51. 102,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,037. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.16.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

