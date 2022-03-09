Polianta Ltd Purchases Shares of 6,000 Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4,862.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 12.0% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $805,420.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total transaction of $1,005,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,378 shares of company stock worth $2,531,521 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.60.

Shares of NYSE GPI traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.09. 4,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,713. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.69. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.00 and a 12 month high of $212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.05 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 35.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 4.79%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

