Polianta Ltd Sells 1,800 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Polianta Ltd decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $2.41 on Wednesday, hitting $70.97. The stock had a trading volume of 276,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,037. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.25. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.63 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

