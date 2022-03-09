Portillos (PTLO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.80. Portillos has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $57.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PTLO shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,612,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Portillos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Portillos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Portillos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Portillos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Portillos Company Profile

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

