PotCoin (POT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $76.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,626.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,714.79 or 0.06521823 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.28 or 0.00255330 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.05 or 0.00723214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00014099 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00066996 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.19 or 0.00488121 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.70 or 0.00338014 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,418,741 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

