PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $121.14

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $121.14 and last traded at $121.14, with a volume of 16223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.95.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.33. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,699,182,000 after buying an additional 698,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PPG Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,752,000 after purchasing an additional 338,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $738,738,000 after purchasing an additional 134,125 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,127,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,544,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

