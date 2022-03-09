Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,785 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF comprises 0.8% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,517,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,418,000 after buying an additional 84,976 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,007,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 409,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 33,292 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 134,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 29,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 29,182 shares during the period.

Get iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of IBDN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,422. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.20. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.