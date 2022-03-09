Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 4,651 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 113,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 35.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 162,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IBML traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $25.65. The company had a trading volume of 32,763 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.91. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $25.83.

