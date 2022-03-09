PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
TSE:PSK traded down C$0.45 on Wednesday, reaching C$17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,748. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$12.51 and a 12-month high of C$17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.71. The firm has a market cap of C$4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82.
In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.29 per share, with a total value of C$162,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 640,804 shares in the company, valued at C$10,438,697.16.
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.
