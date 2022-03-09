Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.64 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) to report $3.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.87 billion and the lowest is $3.27 billion. Principal Financial Group reported sales of $3.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full-year sales of $14.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.91 billion to $14.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $15.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Principal Financial Group.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,576,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,496,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,183,000 after buying an additional 511,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

PFG stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.62. 42,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,317. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $57.47 and a 52 week high of $80.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

