ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Short Interest Update

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 768,500 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the January 31st total of 589,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRA. TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 19,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,915,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,272,000 after purchasing an additional 33,866 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 30,262 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRA traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.13. ProAssurance has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.34.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.45. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 12.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ProAssurance will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

