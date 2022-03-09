Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Procept BioRobotics updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Procept BioRobotics stock opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 23.94, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Procept BioRobotics has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $47.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.54.

Get Procept BioRobotics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procept BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCT. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter worth approximately $872,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Procept BioRobotics by 5,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277 shares during the period. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procept BioRobotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procept BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procept BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.