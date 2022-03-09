Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Short Interest Update

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the January 31st total of 22,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFHD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Professional by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Professional by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Professional during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Professional by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Professional during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Professional from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Professional presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of PFHD opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $283.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85. Professional has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.41 million for the quarter. Professional had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Professional will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

